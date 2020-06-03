Plea challenging Centre’s decision to freeze dearness allowance (DA) junked

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to freeze the dearness allowance (DA) of public servants and pensioners in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government has the power to take such a decision.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said under the All India Services (Dearness Allowance) Rules, 1972, entitlement to draw DA is determined by the Centre and it can impose whatever conditions it deems fit from time to time. The court said there is no statutory obligation on the Centre to continue to enhance the DA or Dearness Relief (DR) at regular intervals i.e. to revise the same upwards from time to time.

“Consequently, there is no vested right in the central government employees or pensioners to receive a higher DA or DR on regular intervals,” the court said.

