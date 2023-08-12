'Playing With Blood': PM Modi's Scathing Attack Against TMC Over Bengal Poll Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over the 'bloodbath' in the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state in which over 50 persons were killed.

Trinamool Congress leadership has vehemently criticised the comments of the Prime Minister and claimed that the latter has no right to speak of the situation in West Bengal considering the kind of violence unleashed both by both the ruling party and the state administration in the different BJP-ruled states.

Trinamool Congress in West Bengal "playing with blood": PM Modi

While virtually addressing the eastern regional Panchyati Raj workshop, the Prime Minister accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of "playing with blood" in the rural civic body polls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The entire country has witnessed this game of blood by Trinamool Congress, where not just the BJP supporters and leaders but also the common voters became the onslaught of violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress.," the Prime Minister said. At the same time, he complemented the role played by the BJP leaders and workers in West Bengal for constantly working to achieve a better state combating the onslaughts of the ruling party activists.

"They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination...they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to capture booths...This is their way of doing politics in the state," the prime minister said.

He further alleged that TMC gave contracts to goons and asked them to capture the booths on the vote-counting day.



"The party had given a contract to goons and asked them to capture booths on the vote counting day. During the counting of the votes, the TMC forced BJP members out of office and did not let them even watch. When BJP won despite all this, they took out rallies against our members," the prime minister said.

"Despite the massive violence unleashed by the ruling party activists, the BJP candidates had won a number of seats in the panchayat polls. Even after the polls are over, our winning candidates continue to face the onslaughts of the ruling party activists," the Prime Minister said.

TMC has won in 28,985 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 7,764 seats while Congress has secured 2,022 seats so far. TMC was leading on 1,540 panchayat seats while BJP was leading on 417, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).



Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 2,409 seats and is leading in 260 seats. Other parties won 725 seats and leading on 23 seats, while independents which included TMC rebels won 1,656 seats and are maintaining a led in 104 seats.



However, voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.



PM Modi’s sharp attack on the TMC needs to be seen in the background of West Bengal electing 42 Lok Sabha MPs and the BJP is on a very slippery ground this time. Last time, the BJP had managed to win 18 seats in 2019 but in the 2021 assembly elections the saffron party had won 77 seats in a house of 294.



In the backdrop of the opposition alliance INDIA emerging a main challenger to Prime Minister Modi in the state, the BJP has a tough task to retain seats that it won in 2019.



This explains the aggressiveness of PM Modi who is leaving no opportunity to attack Mamata Banerjee who is one of the most prominent leaders in the INDIA alliance and a claimant of the prime ministerial chair.

PM Modi highlights efforts to curb corruption

Meanwhile, addressing the G-20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting on the same day, the prime minister said that the poor and marginalised section of the society are the biggest victims of corruption. "Corruption affects several crucial factors like resource utilisation, markets and service delivery which ultimately affect the lives of poor people. It is the greed that prevents us from realising the trust in this regard," the Prime Minister said

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also claimed that the enactment of the Economic Offenders Act in 2018 ensures his government's commitment and drive against corruption. He also claimed that through effective use of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the government had been able to attach the assets and properties of the economic offenders amounting to several billions of dollars since 2014.

(with inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)