Platoon of Chinese Army seen surveying area near LAC in Uttarakhand's Barahoti area

New Delhi: Engaged in a military stand off with India in Ladakh since last year, the Chinese Army has increased its activities along the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand along the Line of Actual Control there as a platoon of the People's Liberation Army was seen operating recently.

"Recently a platoon (around 35 troops) of the PLA were seen operating around the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand and surveyed the area around there. The Chinese have been seen doing some activity around this area after a significant gap," sources told ANI.

The Chinese troops were constantly monitored in the area during their stay there," they said. The sources said the Indian side has also made adequate arrangements in the area.

Sources said the security establishment feels that the Chinese may attempt some activity in this area but the Indian operational preparedness is high all along the central sector.