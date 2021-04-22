Planning trip to Kailasa? Swami Nithyananda bans 'devotees' from India amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The rape accused spiritual guru was suspected to have fled India in October 2019.

Authorities think he received asylum in an island off the coast of Ecuador in South America in the South Pacific Ocean.

In December 2019, Nithyananda declared he had laid the foundation of his own Hindu country Kailaasa.

Earlier, Nithyananda unveiled the currency of the 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa in August 2020. He announced on his official Facebook account that the Bank has offered its currency at the feet of Lord Ganesha and Paramashiva. The controversial godman had revealed the details of the bank for his newly founded country, in a video and had announced that the launch would take place on Ganesh Chaturthi festival when he would reveal all the details about the Reserve Bank Kailaasa and the currencies.