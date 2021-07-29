'Planned campaign against Kerala', says Health Minister Veena George even as state reports over 22,000 COVID-19 cases for third day

Kerala on Thursday reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row. The southern state has been reporting more than half of the country's total COVID-19 cases for the past few days, kicking up a heated exchange between the Centre and state's ruling CPI(M). Union Ministers including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan have slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan govt for its "unscientific" relaxations during Eid and "using the pandemic for political gains".

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George has hit back at the Centre and said that there is a planned campaign against Kerala. "All experts in different states say that we have a very good defence mechanism. Seroprevalence study by ICMR shows that almost 42% of people have antibodies in them, shows that our preventive mechanism was very good," she said. "More than 50% of the total population is still unaffected. The type of coronavirus which is spreading in this phase is Delta virus, the infectability is more. So, naturally, we are trying our best," she added.