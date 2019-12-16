Piyush Goyal shares video of 'citizen from Mizoram' overjoyed by passing of CAB, he's a BJP politician reveals Twitter

A few days ago, soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had taken to Twitter to post a video of someone he called 'a citizen from Mizoram'.
"A citizen from Mizoram is overjoyed to discover that Modi Government is taking utmost care to preserve the linguistic, cultural & social identity of the North Eastern tribals, along with protecting the persecuted religious minorities of the neighbouring countries," he wrote on Twitter.
In the video the 'citizen' can be seen stating that he is "thrilled to understand that the Central government is taking so much care of northeastern tribals".
But let us take a closer look at the person in the video. As many Twitter users recognised (and pointed out), the man in the video is Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte, a man who contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. He was also a former Deputy Controller of Mines at the Indian Bureau of Mines.
He did not win, but later in 2019, he did join the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to an earlier PTI report, six candidates had contested the lone Lok Sabha seat available, with C Lalrosanga of ruling MNF emerging the winner.
More recently, after the BJP in a bid to shed communal perceptions set up a 'Christian Missionary Cell' in the state, Chhangte was appointed as its Chairman.
Christians constitute around 87 per cent of the population of Mizoram, according to the 2011 Census, and the Cell was formed in view of some political parties and churches branding the BJP as an anti-Christian party, says a PTI report from July. According to reports, the newly constituted cell is headed by him, and also has a secretary and four members.
Technically speaking, Goyal is not wrong. The man in the question is indeed a citizen of Mizoram. His political affiliations may be secondary, but they have certainly raised a few eyebrows online.
Many took to Twitter to point out the identity of the man.
This may not be a major gaffe, but it does remind one of previous comments made by Piyush Goyal.
To recapitulate, in September he allegedly said that one should not be concerned with GDP maths as maths never helped Einstein discover gravity. The Union minister later decried the reports, stating that his comments had been taken out of context, misinterpreted and sought to be presented with "very mischievous and baseless narrative".
And in the beginning of November, he seemingly contradicted himself when he congratulated PM Modi for pulling out of RCEP, going on to say ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai!’.
This incidentally clashes rather strongly with his prior stance, wherein he had said that staying out of RCEP would only "isolate" India.
Earlier, he also took a jab at Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee while congratulating him.
"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize. But you all know about his thinking. His thinking is left-leaning. He has heaped praises on the NYAY scheme but the people of India has totally rejected his thinking." ANI quoted Goyal as saying.
(With inputs from agencies)
