Piyush Goyal shares video of 'citizen from Mizoram' overjoyed by passing of CAB, he's a BJP politician reveals Twitter

But let us take a closer look at the person in the video. As many Twitter users recognised (and pointed out), the man in the video is Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte, a man who contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. He was also a former Deputy Controller of Mines at the Indian Bureau of Mines.

He did not win, but later in 2019, he did join the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to an earlier PTI report, six candidates had contested the lone Lok Sabha seat available, with C Lalrosanga of ruling MNF emerging the winner.

More recently, after the BJP in a bid to shed communal perceptions set up a 'Christian Missionary Cell' in the state, Chhangte was appointed as its Chairman.

Christians constitute around 87 per cent of the population of Mizoram, according to the 2011 Census, and the Cell was formed in view of some political parties and churches branding the BJP as an anti-Christian party, says a PTI report from July. According to reports, the newly constituted cell is headed by him, and also has a secretary and four members.

Technically speaking, Goyal is not wrong. The man in the question is indeed a citizen of Mizoram. His political affiliations may be secondary, but they have certainly raised a few eyebrows online.

Many took to Twitter to point out the identity of the man.