Piyush Goyal participates in virtual session of G20 trade ministers

New Delhi: Union Commere and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday attended a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries.

The trade and investment ministers of the G20 countries participated in the extraordinary video conference. The meeting was called to discuss ways to minimise disruption to trade and global supply chains which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30, G20 trade ministers convened for the first video conference dedicated to COVID-19. They pledged efforts to maintain supply chains unimpeded during the pandemic.

Trade ministers from the G20 major economies had agreed to take immediate measures for facilitating trade in essential goods, besides incentivising additional production of equipment and drugs to battle the coronavirus crisis.