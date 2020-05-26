Piyush Goyal dismisses 'baseless, false' allegations over special trains for migrants

The Union Minister added that until 25 May, 3265 trains had been sent to take the labourers back, and that almost all had reached their destinations. Some trains going to the north-east are still on the run, he added.

Goyal also mentioned that 238 trains were sent on 24th and that they would reach their destinations on 26th evening.

With thousands of migrants walking home from all over the country, there has been a huge outcry from opposition leaders, state governments, activists, academicians etc for the government to ensure that they are sent home safely during this lockdown period.