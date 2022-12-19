Piyush Goyal condemns daily walkout in Rajya Sabha

Piyush Goyal | File photo

New Delhi: The Opposition parties, led by leader of Opposition, once again on Monday staged a walk out during the zero hour on Rajya Sabha chairman Jagteep Dhankar showed them the rules while rejecting their demand for a debate on the India-China border clashes.

The chairman asserted that he won't give attention to the notices that fail to follow rules and reprimanded MPs for "more than 100 minutes of disruptions" of the House proceedings.

Ignoring the Chair's ruling, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that the chairman has residuary powers on rules for admitting the adjournment notices.

"They are even denying the rulings and observations of the Chairman, behaving as an obstructionist and destructive," said leader of House and minister Piyush Goyal hitting the opposition for not believe in the rules and regulations in the fucntioning of Parliament.

He told a Press conference here that the Rajya Sabha witnessed frustration and complete absence of decorum by the opposition parties. "Their frustration reached at a level where they don't even believe in any rules and regulations," he said.

On their walkout every day from the Rajya Sabha, he said it shows their "lack of faith in the Army, demoralising the Armed Forces.

Noting that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week made a detailed statement in the Rajya Sabha, after which the Opposition, particularly the Congress should have respected the army and jawans. Goyal said. He slammed Rahul Gadnhi for continuing to cast aspersions on the Army."

The MPs, who staged the walkout, belonged to the Congress, AAP, RJD, CPI, Trinamul Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party and Kerala Congress.