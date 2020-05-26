Piyush Goyal asks Maharashtra Govt to bring migrant workers on time to board special trains

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked Maharashtra government to bring migrant workers on time for boarding special trains back to their homes so as to not cause any delay to the trains.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that 145 Shramik special trains were arranged on the request of the state government, but out of the 50 scheduled to leave by 3pm, only 13 left due to lack of passengers.

"I request the Maharashtra government to fully cooperate in ensuring that the distressed migrants are able to reach their homes and bring passengers to stations on time, and not cause further delays. It will affect the entire network and planning." he said in a follow up tweet.

This comes as special trains are being arranged to transport migrant workers stranded across the country due to the coronavirus induced lockdown back to their homes.