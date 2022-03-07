'Pilot averted head-on collision with another plane': Mamata Banerjee on flight facing mid-air turbulence while returning from Varanasi

Kolkata: Ending speculation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said another flight came in front of her aircraft that led to the descend of her aircraft while returning from Varanasi to Kolkata on February 4.

Ahead of the Assembly session on Monday, Mamata claimed that the situation was controlled by the pilot.

“More serious thing could have happened had the pilot not been prompt. In less than 10 seconds things would have been worse. The pilot had to lower the flight by 8000 feet,” said Mamata.

It can be recalled that according to TMC sources, on March 4, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained back injury after her aircraft caught into mid-air turbulence while returning to Kolkata from Varanasi.

According to sources, the flight was above 37000 feet when suddenly the incident happened.

It can be noted that Mamata had faced similar situations in the past during her flight from Patna to Kolkata and from Bagdogra to Kolkata.

According to DGCA sources, they have already started making reports about the air pocket after state Home Secretary BP Gopalika had written to DGCA.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft in which the Chief Minister was travelling is a double engine French company made where maximum 19 people including two flight attendants can travel. This Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3 tonnes lightweight plane has been taken on lease by the state government.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:19 PM IST