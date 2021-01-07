PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of Amitabh Bachchan's voice from COVID-19 awareness caller tune

Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safe to surmise that those who remain unaware of the issue or choose to ignore it will not be influenced much by caller tune notifications. For most of us, hearing COVID-19 awareness messages as we try to place a phone call has become routine even as the desire to skip the recording persists.

While there are several individuals who have lent their voice to the announcements, it would seem that not everyone is pleased with actor Amitabh Bachchan's rendition. A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to remove the voiceover.