PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of Amitabh Bachchan's voice from COVID-19 awareness caller tune

Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safe to surmise that those who remain unaware of the issue or choose to ignore it will not be influenced much by caller tune notifications. For most of us, hearing COVID-19 awareness messages as we try to place a phone call has become routine even as the desire to skip the recording persists.
While there are several individuals who have lent their voice to the announcements, it would seem that not everyone is pleased with actor Amitabh Bachchan's rendition. A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to remove the voiceover.
Note that the petition does not seek to do away with the COVID-19 voiceover altogether - it merely wishes to make the Government remove Bachchan's voice. According to a LiveLaw report, the plea contends that he does not have a "clean history" and has not served the nation through social work.
The news has prompted many on social media platforms to air their grievances against the mandatory caller tune that had become something of an earworm over the last year. While many wished to do away with the exchange altogether, others wished for an option to skip the refrain or be able to call people without having to hear the entire PSA first.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)