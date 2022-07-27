Pig butchering hits Indian cyber world; two men lose money to scam (Representative Image) |

Pig butchering, a globally dreaded cyber-scam, has finally hit Indian shores, after two cases were reported in India earlier this year. A recent investigation into the fast-rising scam has revealed that the perpetrators of this patiently executed long-con are themselves victims of human trafficking and exploitation.

Akin to fattening a pig before slaughtering it, pig butchering involves slow and steady brainwashing of the target and even paying them a small sum of money, before the final cut, in which all their savings are cleaned out in one go.

Hundreds of bogus profiles have been created for this scam on dating apps, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, and thousands of seemingly innocuous messages, simply saying, “Hey!” or “How’s it going?” are sent out every day to look for new targets to exploit.

Officers said that both the cases of this scam reported in India so far were in the month of April this year, one in Chennai and the other in Chhattisgarh.

In both cases, the victims were young men who were contacted via social media or dating apps from profiles in the name of women. As the days passed, the ‘woman’ started telling the victims about their luxurious lifestyles and how cryptocurrency had really turned their lives around because of the massive returns they were getting.

With almost daily ‘examples’ of the riches that the women were enjoying, the victims were slowly reeled in and invested in ‘cryptocurrency’, as guided by their new ‘girlfriends’.

The minute they transferred the funds, they were blocked everywhere, and so was their access to their own money. The Chennai man lost Rs 10 lakh to the scam, while the Chhattisgarh native lost a whopping Rs 81 lakh.

“What worries us at this point is that on one hand we have confirmed indications of pig-butchering having reached India, but on the other hand, there are no more complaints. Which could mean that at this very moment, an unknown number of men and women are chatting with fake profiles and are being brainwashed,” said a cybercrime officer.

The story behind the genesis of this con, however, is a very ugly one. A deep dive into pig butchering conducted by veteran American journalist Richard Krebs, the results of which were made public on July 21, laid bare how hundreds of job seekers from Asia were trafficked into Cambodia during the COVID-19 pandemic and put to work in Chinese-owned casinos, where these scams are run out of.