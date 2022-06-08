Pictures of Narendra Modi appear on dustbins in Arab Countries, Congress leader condemns act

Indian PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Recently, after the BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal made remarks about Prophet Mohammed the Arab world was outraged and wanted the Modi government to apologise for remarks of their leaders.

Now, the recent development is that there have been several Tweets online in which the pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen pasted on dustbins of Arab countries like Kuwait, Maldives and Qatar.

After the pictures went viral the Congress leader Surendra Rajput came to the defence of the PM and condemned the act and tweeted, "Our opposition to Modi is in the country, we will defeat Modi and BJP and the country in a democratic way. However, the picture of our prime minister on the dustbin will never be accepted in any Arab country. Every Indian citizen should oppose this. External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs should look into this, Rajput tweeted. Ambareesh Gupta retweeted this tweet."

The BJP earlier had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.