PIB Fact Check rejects text message claiming govt giving salary to people under AYUSH scheme

Online fraud is at its peak in India, and it has become important to pay caution while indulging in any kind of digital transaction. In fact, of late, there has been a steady rise in fake messages being circulated under government agency names on various schemes and such.

And, recently, to curb false information being spread about Ayush Yojana, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had to step in. On Wednesday, PIB's Fact Check rejected a text message claiming that monthly monetary compensations are being provided under a government-approved 'AYUSH Yojana'.

"You are approved for salary from govt approved AYUSH Yojana of Rs. 78,856/-," the fake text message reads.

Taking to Twitter, PIB's Fact Check said the message is sham and the government is not running any such scheme.

"A text message is being circulated with a claim that monthly monetary compensations are being provided under government approved "AYUSH Yojana". #PIBFactCheck: This message is #Fake. Government of India is not running any such scheme," PIB wrote on their official Twitter handle.