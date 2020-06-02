PIB Fact Check reiterates that it had warned people about fake website on Ayushman Yojana

Earlier on May 10, PIB’s Fact Check had cautioned people against fake websites being circulated in the name of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on social media.

"Claim: Whatsapp message circulating claiming https://ayushman-yojana.org as official website of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. #PIBFactCheck: False! The National Health Authority has clarified that https://pmjay.gov.in. is its only official website," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Ayushman Bharat is a scheme introduced by the National Health Policy whose goal is to provide free health coverage to 40% of poor and vulnerable populations. Launched in 2018, it is the world's largest health insurance scheme which is state-sponsored.