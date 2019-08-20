Physical Education Foundation: An imitative in the field of sports

New Delhi: Physical Education Foundation of India is one of the apex professional groups of country’s top physical education teachers and it has done outstanding work during the last decade for uplifting the profession of Physical Education & Competitive Sports and also dealt with all kinds of problems of the profession as well as problems of physical education teachers in the country.

It has almost more than twenty five thousand registered members and the number is gradually increasing. All the top physical educationists including former Vice Chancellors, Principals of many colleges of Physical Education, Directors of University Departments of Physical Education, former officials of Sports Authority of India, Officers of Association of Universities and a large number of physical education teachers working in schools, colleges and universities all over the country are associated with this organization in different capacity.

PEFI has been rendering technical assistance to CRY, NDMC, NADA, several state Governments and many private organizations in different projects. PEFI has organized coaching camps for different games and sports, organized painting competitions for schools and has helped in the organizations of large scale Marathon events in different states and cities. For example awareness campaign on health, runs and recent conduct of National Conference on Anti Doping for making Indian Sports drug free. In one of the recent projects PEFI developed FITNESS REPORT CARDS for the students of NDMC schools. The project was highly appreciated by the NDMC authorities.