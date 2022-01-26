PHOTOS: Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir

Soldiers take part in India's 73rd Republic Day parade at a cricket stadium in Srinagar on January 26, 2022.

Government forces stands guard along a street during India's 73rd Republic Day parade in Srinagar on January 26, 2022.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) activists prepare to place an Indian flag at the top of a clock tower in Lal Chowk as they gather to celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day in Srinagar on January 26, 2022.

FAISAL

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:40 PM IST