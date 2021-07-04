Photos: J&K boy tops district securing 98.06 percent in Class 10 exams, thanks administration for free study material

Speaking to ANI, he said: "During the lockdown, my brother, who is pursuing BSc Agriculture from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST), helped me in my studies. Despite inadequate power supply and other facilities in my village Amroh, I managed to study well. When COVID-19 lockdown was implemented students were worried about getting proper education. However, the administration and Centre kept supporting us and we were provided with free books and study material." Mandeep, who wants to become a doctor, said: "After Class 10, I want to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and become a doctor. I request the government to keep supporting students in need and assist them in achieving their dreams. Besides studies, I also work in the field to help my parents with household chores." When asked about online classes amid the pandemic, he said, "I do not have any device for online classes. Teachers provided me with free books to study at home." He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant General of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for providing free study material to the students. "The government took lots of efforts to promote education in the far-flung areas and rural areas of the Union Territory," he said.