AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha tweets 'Yogi beating up migrants from Delhi', then deletes

This led Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar to slam the ‘fake news’ and promise that UP government would take action. Raghav Chadha subsequently deleted the fake tweet.

Interestingly, Chadha has a history of tweeting and scooting, one that led the highest court of this land to wonder if RTs were endorsements. Chadha’s lawyers had argued – when he had RTed Kejriwal’s allegations against former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley – that it should be dealt under the IT act and not defamation.

A bench by former CJI Dipak Misra had rejected the claim. The charges against Kejriwal and Co were eventually dropped after they apologised to Jaitley and others.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh took a veiled dig at AAP government and asked if something was amiss and if somebody was playing mischief.

"Tamilnadu border is only 36 kms from Bengaluru .. Andhra is less than 100 kms from Chennai. No migrant labourers exodus. Why only from Delhi ..? Something amiss here. Is somebody playing mischief ..? The very purpose of #LockDown is getting defeated. IndiaFightsCorona," he said in tweet.

Tiwari said Delhi government had ferried the people to the border.

"Arvind Kejriwal, You have ferried them in DTC buses till the border. Please ensure that every family is given ration for 15 days and are sent back to their places within the city in buses. Otherwise, it will become a big problem," he said.

A 21-day lockdown was enforced in the country from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. Migrant workers have been reaching Delhi's border to go their native places.

With inputs from ANI