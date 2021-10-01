Petroleum & Oil companies hike commercial LPG price by Rs 43.50

Mumbai: The commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price once again was hiked by the oil and gas marketing companies by Rs 43.50 on Friday, it is the second time within a month that the price on LPG gas has been increased, the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders has, however, remained unchanged. After the change in the price, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,736.50.

“Petroleum companies increase the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75," ANI reported.

According to the details available on the Indian Oil website, In Kolkata, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,805.50 which was earlier priced at Rs 1770.50.

The state-run oil companies decide the price of LPG gas cylinders which is affected by the rise and fall in the international fuels rates. Earlier, on September 1, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25. Following the hike, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 884.50 in Delhi.

