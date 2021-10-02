Petrol, diesel rise to new record highs as rates hiked again; Mumbai tops among metros

Petrol and diesel prices went up on October 2 across the country, with the highest rise being recorded in Mumbai among the metros. So, petrol is available at Rs 108.19 per litre, up by 24 paise, and diesel at Rs 98.16 per litre, an increase of 32 paise.

The rates were hiked for the second consecutive day with global oil prices hovering at three-year highs.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 102.14 a litre, a hike of 25 paise, while diesel is Rs 90.47 per litre, an increase of 30 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 99.80, which is an increase of 22 paise. On Saturday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 95.02 per litre, a rise of 28 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.77 per litre, which is costlier by 30 paise, while diesel costs Rs 93.57 a litre, which is dearer by 30 paise.

Petrol can be bought at Rs 110.63, up by 26 paise, in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 99.41 per litre, a hike of 32 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges, which vary depending on the place.

Rates in some other cities are:

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 106.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.72 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.02 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 104.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.34 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.03 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.93 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 99.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.89 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 99.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.71 per litre

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 10:49 PM IST