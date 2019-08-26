Petition moved in Delhi HC seeking drafting of Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Central government and Law Commission of India to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code.

The petition, filed by lawyer Abhinav Beri, submitted that the gender justice and equality, and dignity of women guaranteed under various Articles of the Constitution cannot be secured without the implementation of the Article 44.

"The purpose of Article 44 is to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, which is essential to promote fraternity unity and national integration," the petition submitted. It asserted that the executive branch did not take serious steps to implement the Uniform Civil Code.