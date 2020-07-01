Pervert UP cop dismissed from service, arrested

Lucknow

The cop from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, who was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant inside the police station has been sacked from the service with immediate effect, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday night.

The statement read, “The accused cop Bhishm Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bhatni Police Station in Deoria district, has been arrested from a village in the neighbouring Basti district. He had gone missing after a complaint was filed against him Tuesday.”

He was suspended immediately and found missing when a police team launched a search. The government had declared Rs25,000 cash reward for his arrest on Wednesday.

A video of the Singh masturbating in front of a woman complainant at the police station had gone viral on various social media platforms. The incident took place on June 22 when a mother-daughter duo approached him with a complaint related to a land dispute.

The women told local media Singh allegedly made lewd gestures at them a couple of times as they approached him for the land issue. On June 22, they decided to film his act and then shared it in the neighborhood, eventually leading to a demand for action by locals.