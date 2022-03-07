'Perturbed at unwholesome turn of events': West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar after ruckus in assembly

Kolkata: Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was assaulted by the women MLAs of TMC in the Assembly.

“By the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC women MLAs Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sashi Panja along with other women MLAs tried to assault the Governor inside the Assembly. Even BJP MLAs were heckled including woman MLA Agnimitra Paul. This cannot be tolerated in democracy,” said Adhikari.

Countering the claims, TMC MLA Sashi Panja alleged that the BJP men MLAs had heckled the TMC MLAs and also that the TMC will submit a deputation against the BJP MLAs to Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

Earlier in the opening session of the Assembly, the Governor’s speech was suspended after the BJP MLAs agitated inside the House against the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic polls.

In presence of the Chief Minister, the BJP MLAs jumped into the well of the House and started chanting slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

After waiting for an hour, the Governor just stating the opening and closing lines of the speech had tabled the session.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that such an act is ‘unprecedented’ and is ‘against Constitution’.

“It is a shameful act. Despite several requests the BJP didn’t allow the speech. Even after losing all the polls the BJP is staging drama. Such an act will not be tolerated,” said Mamata.

Mamata later visited the Governor at Governor House and was reportedly there for almost 30 minutes.

It can be noted that the Governor on Sunday taking to Twitter claimed that despite several letters Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t meet him to answer his queries.

However, according to the sources of Governor House, the Chief Minister visited to thank him for visiting the Assembly.

Later, a delegation of BJP led by LoP Suvendu Adhikari also visited the Governor House.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said that in presence of 60 MLAs, Dhankhar accepted that he was ‘mishandled’ by the TMC MLAs and also claimed that the claims of Adhikari are ‘correct’.

“The mention of violence in civic polls was not mentioned in the speech of the Governor. There are several issues of atrocities of the ruling party but despite pleadings answers are not given,” said Abhikari.

Slamming the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition said that Mamata wanted to arrest the Governor in alleged Hawala scam.

“Today she came to visit the Governor and a year back she wanted to arrest the Governor over the Hawala scam. BJP will not sit back idle,” further mentioned Adhikari.

The Governor also termed the incident at Assembly as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unconstitutional’ and cannot be appreciated.

"Perturbed at unwholesome turn of events in the assembly during Guv Address. More sad than hurt at the unexpected blockade attempt by lady Ministers & MLAs.Our culture tainted. Unprecedented-Marshal defied directive of the Chair. Temple of Democracy stood ravaged," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Anguished that my plea to maintain order in the House fell on flat ears. Had to reason to contain aggressive postures of sister MLAs and Ministers who unfortunately ignored decency and propriety. Sad that the Treasury and Opposition Benches contributed to “disorder” in the House," he added.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:08 PM IST