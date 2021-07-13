Persons with more than 2 kids to be disqualified for rural polls: Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister

"The Nitish Kumar government is going to introduce a new population control policy where a person having more than two children, is not entitled to contest Panchayat elections. We will also introduce a law to deny such people other state government facilities," Chaudhary said.

"We currently have an Act in the city Panchayats where candidates having more than two children are disqualified from contesting the polls. Work is currently underway to introduce the same in village Panchayats as well," he said.

"The implementation of this law will take around one year from now. In between we expect the Panchayat elections to be conducted in Bihar. The new Act will be effective from 2026 Panchayat elections.

"The strong law pertaining to population control may help to check population growth in the country," he said.

"Bihar is the first state where such a law was introduced in the past. It has helped to control the birth rate in urban areas. As education is lacking in rural areas, such a law should be implemented there to check population," Chaudhary said.

Besides Chaudhary, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh also advocated that a new population control policy should be implemented in the country.

"This is neither related to any religion nor is it a matter of political discussion but it is an issue of development," Singh said.

"Our country's population contribution to the world is 20 percent while we have only 2.5 percent of land," Singh said.