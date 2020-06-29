'Person born to a foreigner can’t be a patriot': BJP's Pragya Thakur jab at Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday while hitting out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a person “born to a foreigner can’t be a patriot.”

According to a report by Indian Express, Thakur said that “Videshi mahila ke garbh se paida hua vyakti rashtrabhakt ho hi nahi sakta (A person born out of the womb of a foreigner woman can’t be a patriot).”

She also said that Congress party is devoid of moral, ethics and patriotism. Congress should see its collar. They don't know how to speak. The party is devoid of ethics, morale, and patriotism," said Thakur when asked about Congress raising questions over India-China standoff.