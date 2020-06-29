'Person born to a foreigner can’t be a patriot': BJP's Pragya Thakur jab at Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday while hitting out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a person “born to a foreigner can’t be a patriot.”
According to a report by Indian Express, Thakur said that “Videshi mahila ke garbh se paida hua vyakti rashtrabhakt ho hi nahi sakta (A person born out of the womb of a foreigner woman can’t be a patriot).”
She also said that Congress party is devoid of moral, ethics and patriotism. Congress should see its collar. They don't know how to speak. The party is devoid of ethics, morale, and patriotism," said Thakur when asked about Congress raising questions over India-China standoff.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had posted a video on his Twitter handle and said, "We are coming to hear, people are saying, satellite images show, Ladakh's residents are saying and retired Generals of the Army are saying that China has snatched away our land. It has taken away land not just at one place but at three places."
On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.
