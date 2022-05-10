Permission required to use loudspeakers over next 15 days: Karnataka government

Amidst the ongoing row over loudspeaker issue, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that permission would be required by all to use loudspeakers in the state over the next 15 days, according to India Today report.

The decision comes after K'taka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with state home department.

A letter has been written by the Chief Secretary to the Additional Chief Secretary Environment to ensure that court orders on loudspeakers are followed.

"Those who have not obtained permission should voluntarily remove the loudspeakers, a committee would be formed to decide on the application for the use of loudspeakers," the government said.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government on Monday gave directions for strict implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding use of loudspeakers at mosques for 'azaan' even as some Hindu groups launched a campaign against its use across the state early morning.

Even though CM Bommai categorically stated that the government will be issuing a set of directions for the implementation of the orders on the lines of guidelines put out in Uttar Pradesh, the Hindu outfits have said they will continue with their campaign until the changes are seen on the ground.

"There was a Supreme Court order regarding loudspeakers in 2000, thereafter the central government had issued an order based on the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board as to when loudspeakers should be used and at what decibel. In 2002, the Karnataka government had issued a special GO (government order) to implement it, and things are clear in it," Bommai said.

A section of Congress' Muslim leaders met Bommai over the issue, and asked him to take necessary steps and precautionary measures to maintain peace and tranquility in society.

Earlier on Monday, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and other devotional songs were played at temples in different parts of the state as part of a campaign by Hindu groups, including Sri Rama Sene, alleging failure on part of the government to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:52 PM IST