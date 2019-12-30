'Performing stunts in train is punishable office': Railway Ministry condemns on death of 26-yr-old who lost life

The Ministry of Railways recently tweeted a video of 26-year-old Dilshan, hanging outside the train- performing a stunt. Dilshan lost his life while performing this stunt. The incident happened on December 26. The Railway Ministry warned people not to perform any stunt while travelling in the train.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted, "Performing a stunt in a train can be a punishable offence. On December 26, in Mumbai, Dilshan was performing a stunt by hanging outside the train and lost his life. Keeping your safety in mind, hanging outside the train, boarding a moving train could lead to an accident."