‘People will not accept him’: Rajasthan Congress leaders slam Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad-based AIMIM party chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi is on target of Rajasthan Congress leaders after his announcement of launching his party in the desert state. The Congress leaders are terming AIMIM a B team of BJP and minorities of Rajasthan will not accept him.

The state party president of Congress Govind Singh Dotasara said that Owaisi’s track record tells that he does what BJP asked him to do, "People of Rajasthan will not accept him. All sections of society including minorities are with Congress’ said Dotasara.”

It is to note that Owaisi was in Jaipur on Monday and had announced that the Rajasthan unit of AMIM will be formally launched within the next two months and it will be an endeavour to provide a voice and political platform to the Muslim minority of the state.

Reacting to his announcement the minorities affairs minister of the Gehlot government Shale Mohammad said that anyone can form his party and contest elections but it is a fact that wherever Owaisi contest elections earlier, the people of the minority have rejected him. ‘No matter visits Owaisi makes, the people of Rajasthan understand everything,’ said Shale Mohammad who is the only Muslim minister in the Congress-led Rajasthan government.

He also termed Owaisi a B team of Bjp and raised the question that the central government is taking action against the leaders of all opposition parties, why have the central agencies not taken action against Owaisi till now? The collusion is known to all, said the minister.

Notably, Owaisi had visited Jaipur for the second time in one month and met with people here to get feedback.

He had said “I have held fruitful discussions with some people in Jaipur during my two visits. Our focus is to introduce the party and strengthen its base. We will be working with full preparations,”

Sources in the Congress party say that the arrival of Owaisi will make a dent in the Muslim vote bank of Congress. There are around 15-20 seats in the state where the Muslims are dominant and the delimitation is done for the local body elections in major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota has made around 20 per cent of wards of these local bodies Muslim dominant and can prove to be a strong launchpad for Owaisi in Rajasthan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:34 PM IST