People will judge leaders by what they say: Kapil Sibal slams Kailash Vijayvargiya

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed BJP-led NDA government at the Centre while accusing it of recognising the nationality of the people from their eating habits and identifying the protesters from the clothes they wear.

He also said that Indian citizens will judge their political leaders from their statements. Targeting the approach of the government, Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Science of Recognition: Modiji recognises: Protesters by the clothes they wear; Kailash Vijayvargiya recognises: Bangladeshi's by the Poha they eat." Former Union Minister's comment came after BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that he suspected that there were some 'Bangladeshi workers' among construction labourers working at his house as they had 'strange eating habits'.