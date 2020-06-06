People who break up society should break up economic package: Akhilesh Yadav's unique idea

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sought to know the breakup of the Rs 20 lakh crore consolidated economic package announced by the Centre for different sections of the society.

"The government should say how much of the Rs 20 lakh crore 'mahapackage' is for the poor, how much is for the farmers, daily-wage labourers, small traders, and vendors," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"People who are experts in dividing the society should also provide details of the economic (package) breakup," Yadav added.

Check out his tweet here: