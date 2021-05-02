'People rejected BJP's divisive communal politics': Samyukta Kisan Morcha after Assembly election results

Even after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used all its might in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has emerged victorious emphatically and is all set to form her government. DMK's MK Stalin and LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan will also form their governments in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively. The BJP, however, has managed to retain power in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha--an umbrella body of farm unions that is spearheading the farmers' agitation in the national capital--said the Assembly election results show that the public has rejected the divisive and communal politics of the BJP.

"Samyukta Kasan Morcha welcomes the public mandate against BJP in the state assembly elections, for which results were put out today. While in Assam and Puducherry, the BJP's communal and immoral politics have managed to prevail, in the major states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is clear that the public rejected the divisive communal politics of BJP," SKM's press release read.

The SKM said that the saffron party should "listen to the mandate" and repeal the contentious three farm laws and give legal guarantee to the MSP. "We are again clarifying that this agitation of the farmers will not end until our demands are met. Al the same time social boycott of BJP leaders and their allies will also continue. The government, instead of making peasants and workers their enemies, should fight against the Corona pandemic and the livelihood and economic crises in the country," the release added.