People of Nandigram will turn away from Mamata Banerjee, says former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee, after defecting to the BJP, held his first public rally at the South 24 Parganas district, where he was once the district TMC president. Countering BJP's rally, the TMC also held a rally, claiming that the TMC will win all the constituencies of South 24 Parganas.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and South 24 Parganas district president Subhasish Chakraborty claimed that he would leave politics if the ‘outsider’ BJP forms the next state government in West Bengal.

"Sovan never mattered for South 24 Parganas. Whether he is holding rallies in Bishnupur or not won't affect the voters. The people still support the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee," claimed Chakraborty.

Sovan, the BJP organiser of the Kolkata Zone, on the other hand in a scratching attack to the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that the people of Nandigram will not vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister’s comment that she cannot forget the name of Nandigram, Sovan said that the TMC supremo had broken her 26-day-fast for the farmers by intervention of the BJP leaders.

“Mamata Banerjee fasted for 26 days for the rights of the farmers in West Bengal, but after BJP leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Shushma Swaraj intervened, she broke the fast. Now she calls BJP outsiders but she was once a part of a BJP ministry. She had forgotten everything now, faking sympathy towards the people of Nandigram,” claimed the former mayor of KMC.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier on this day said that a person called 'Anisur' had helped her during the protest in Nandigram and also claimed that Anisur is in jail due to alleged atrocities of the former Left Front Government.

Countering the claim, Sovan said that Anisur is behind the bars due to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Sovan also claimed that the TMC supremo who is calling BJP ‘washing machine’ now got immensely helped from the saffron camp.

“Those who have helped Mamata Banerjee never received credit. Now she got reminded of the violence of Nandigram and is announcing doles, but she didn’t show any concern about the families of those who are either missing or died during Nandigram and Singur violence,” mentioned Sovan, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee.