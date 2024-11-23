'People Of Jharkhand Rejected BJP's Deceit,' Says Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After JMM's Secures Resounding Victory

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal | File Pic

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the JMM coalition registered a huge victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections, and said the people rejected the "deceit" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tweet Of Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"The people of Jharkhand have once again expressed their faith in Shri @HemantSorenJMMji. Congratulations to Hemant Ji and all his workers for this magnificent victory. The people of Jharkhand rejected the deceit of the BJP and once again the Constitution, tribal honour and the people have won in Jharkhand," Kejriwal wrote on X.

झारखंड की जनता ने एक बार फिर श्री @HemantSorenJMM जी पर विश्वास जताया है। इस शानदार जीत के लिए हेमंत जी एवं उनके सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। झारखंड की जनता ने भाजपा के छल-कपट को नकार दिया और झारखंड में एक बार फिर संविधान, आदिवासी सम्मान और जनता की जीत हुई है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 23, 2024

Delhi CM Atishi Extends Her Wishes To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also extended wishes to Hemant Soren and said this is the victory of "tribal identity" adding that the people have given the message that democracy always wins.

"Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM ji for the great victory. This victory is the victory of tribal identity. The people of Jharkhand have given the message that no matter how many conspiracies the BJP hatches to grab power, democracy will always win," she stated on X.

JMM-Led Alliance Set To Return To Power

Notably, the JMM-led alliance is set to return to power winning 56 seats with JMM alone winning 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD 4 and CPI(ML) 2.

The opposition BJP's hopes of coming to power were shattered, as it was reduced to 21 seats and its allies AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Janata Dal (United) could win one seat each.

Hemant Soren retained the Barhait seat defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, according to the Election Commission. Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom got 55,821 votes. Soren is now set to return as Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the helm of the JMM-led alliance.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expresses His Gratitude

Earlier, Hemant Soren expressed his gratitude to the people of all communities and farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes in large numbers during the assembly elections.

"Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election2024 have come...I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful...I also thank all the leaders who were there in the field and took the power of democracy to the people," Soren told reporters.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "Today the results of the #JharkhandAssemblyElection2024 have come...I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election… pic.twitter.com/cstuLggwt4 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support.

"I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter," Kalpana Soren said.

The polling for the 81 seats in Jhakhand was held in two phases on November 13 and on November 20.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)