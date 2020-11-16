'People no longer consider Congress to be an effective alternative': Kapil Sibal on Bihar elections

After Congress' poor performance in Bihar elections, party veteran Kapil Sibal has said that the people no longer saw the party as an ‘effective alternative’, and that the leadership was not addressing the problems facing the party.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Sibal said: "The people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative. This is one conclusion. "

Talking about the party's performance in Bihar and other by-elections, Sibal said, "We lost all the by-elections in Gujarat. Even in the Lok Sabha elections, we had not won a single seat there. In some of the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress candidates in the by-elections notched up less than 2% of the votes cast. Three of our candidates in Gujarat lost their deposits. So the writing is on the wall. A colleague of mine who is a part of the CWC made a statement the other day that ‘I hope the Congress introspects’."

Kapil Sibal was one of the 23 Congress leaders behind the dissent letter that caused an all-out clash within the party in August.