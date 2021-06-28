'People like him are worse than terrorists': Mamata Banerjee urges cops, KMC to take action against fake COVID-19 vaccination kingpin Debanjan Deb

Kolkata: Referring to the fake vaccination camp scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to be more active in order to avoid unscrupulous activities.
“The police should make surprise visits to such offices to ascertain whether the offices are genuine or not. The KMC should also be active. Both the police and KMC officials cannot rule out their failure over the fake vaccination camp,” stated Mamata.
Terming people like Debanjan Deb, who is the kingpin of the vaccination scam as ‘worst than terrorists’, Mamata Banerjee stated that such people won’t be spared.
“People who play with the lives of people are worse and more dangerous than even the terrorists and the person behind the fake vaccination camp will not be spared as they are not worthy to stay in society,” said Mamata along with the TMC government will not spare anyone involved in this case.
At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking CBI inquiry on this scam and also filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court, the Left Front on Monday held an agitation program in front of KMC and in front of the Health Department office over the fake vaccination scam.
Notably, on Monday while investigating the matter, police said that misappropriation of over two crore rupees was found in Debanjan’s bank account in 2020 and also that the police has got few conversations of Debanjan with few people and will soon do the needful.
