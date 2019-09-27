People left from Assam NRC list can still vote: Media reports

Registered voters in Assam who are excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list will not be marked as "doubtful". They can keep voting until a Foreigners' tribunal takes a decision on their case, reports NDTV.
Doubtful or D is the category of people whose citizenship is in doubt. According to NDTV the category was introduced in 1997 by Election Commission. According to NDTV report, the move is significant because many BJP members as well as Congress members feel that the NRC list that was announced on August 31 is faulty.
According to IANS, over 19 lakh people have been left out of the final list of NRC. Some 19,06,677 people have been excluded from the final list, which names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens.
Union home minister have clarified that exclusion from the NRC list does not prove they are foreigners. NDTV reports that, they still have chance to prove their citizenship before tribunals.
