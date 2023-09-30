'People Involved In PSC Recruitment Scam Will Face Consequences': PM Modi Warns At Parivartan Rally In Bilaspur

PM Modi speaks at Parivartan Yatra rally in Bilaspur | FPJ

Bilaspur/Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined that those involved in Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission recruitment scam crushing the aspirations of youth will face the consequences, once the BJP government is formed in the state.

Speaking at the ‘Parivartan Maha Sankalp Rally’ in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, PM Modi stated, “State grapples with widespread corruption and ineffective governance. Employment opportunities have been marred by scams, and corruption is prevalent in every government initiative. Therefore, the State is ready to remove the Congress government and bring in the BJP. The visible enthusiasm here is a declaration of a desire for change.”

He pledged to spare no effort in fulfilling the dreams of the people of Chhattisgarh, highlighting the achievements of former governments of BJP at Centre and state.

Modi hits out at Congress

Hitting out at the state’s ruling party of the state, Modi said that numerous infrastructure projects valued at thousands of crores of rupees, are either delayed or stalled due to the Congress government's actions.

He said, “Congress party had a hurricane when its own Deputy CM said that Delhi does no injustice, this should have been a matter of happiness for all.”

He further said, “During the tenure of the Congress government in Delhi, the state used to receive an average of Rs 300 crore annually for railway development. But the BJP government has allocated Rs 6,000 crores for railway expansion in Chhattisgarh. The modern Vande Bharat train has also been provided to the state."

PM Modi accused the Congress of deceiving the state's paddy farmers. He asserted that the BJP government at the Centre consistently purchases their produce, providing over ₹1 lakh crore in support. Similarly, a bag of urea is sold for up to ₹3,000 in the world market; it is available to Indian farmers for less than ₹ 300.

PM Modi promises houses to poor

He pledged that if once the BJP government comes into power the first cabinet decision will be taken to provide a house to each poor family as top priority. The Congress government had stalled the construction. The same is the case with the supply of drinking water scheme to each house under Jal Jeevan Mission, implementation target is being missed.

The PM asserted that “Modi” means a guarantee of the fulfillment of every guarantee he has undertaken in the last nine years. He said the Central government has fulfilled its commitment by reserving 33 percent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He cautioned the women's community to remain vigilant against any attempts of misleading and deception.

He said the Congress has so much hatred towards the backward society that they do not hesitate to abuse the entire society (Modi).

PM Modi mentioned Guru Baldas's efforts and said, “They cannot see any Dalit, backward or tribal moving forward. Only the one who attends the court of a particular family is able to progress in their place.”

Highlighting, the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, he said thousands of individuals from Chhattisgarh are expected to benefit from the scheme, which includes training opportunities, a ₹15,000 grant for modern equipment purchase, and access to affordable loans in the lakhs to support their work and businesses.