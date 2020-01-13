People behind mask were leftists: MoS Ashwini Choubey on JNU violence

New Delhi: Condemning violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey has alleged that the people behind the mask were 'leftists'.

"Violence in JNU is condemnable. The truth is now out that people behind the mask were leftists. It is very unfortunate that they had beaten up their fellow students," Choubey told ANI on Sunday.

"The students should choose the path of non-violence. It is unfortunate that some political parties are instigating violence among youth," the minister added.