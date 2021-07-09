'People across India are praying for his speedy recovery': PM Modi enquires about Kalyan Singh's health

JP Nadda on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The BJP chief went straight to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI to see the veteran leader who was hospitalised last week following a heart attack and kidney-related problems.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about him (former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh). I came here to see him along with CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. We pray for his speedy recovery. He is responding to medicines," Nadda said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital. Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

According to the hospital, the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is better and he is hemodynamically stable.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, "The condition of Kalyan Singh ji, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine is better. He is hemodynamically stable. Kalyan Singh ji is showing consistent improvement. His vital parameters are stable." "He is communicative. He is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinlogy and Nephrology," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)