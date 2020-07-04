Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5: All you need to know

Skywatchers are in for a treat tomorrow (Sunday, July 5) as a penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible. This will be the third lunar eclipse of 2020.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at around 8:37 AM IST and will go on till 11:22 AM IST on the same day. It will reach its peak at 9:59 AM IST. The eclipse will last for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. However, the lunar eclipse won't be visible in India as it is taking place during the day. It will be visible much across North America, South America, South/West Europe, much of Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific, Antarctica, and Atlantic.

During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth covers some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon, which creates a dark shading on the moon’s face.

Meanwhile, NASA also confirmed that Jupiter will be visible in some parts of the United States during the eclipse.

Earlier on June 21, a solar eclipse was seen. It started around 9 AM across India as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century.

Areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and more witnessed a partial phase of the annular solar eclipse. In the eclipse, the distance of the Moon and Earth was larger than usual which meant the moon did not cover up the sun fully and left out the borders of the sun - giving an appearance of a "Ring of Fire".