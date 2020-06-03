Pending Haryana Board Exams for Class 10, 12 to be conducted from July 1 to 15: HBSE official notice

The Haryana Board of School Education will conduct the pending Haryana Board Exam 2020 from July 1 to July 15 for Class 10 and 12, the official site bseh.org.in confirmed.

The official notice on the website also states that the time table would be released 10 days prior to the examination.

The Board examinations were delayed due to lockdown in the nation from March 24 onwards. The time table would be released by the Board 10 days prior to commencement of the examination, as per the official notice.

While the examinations were delayed due to lockdown in March, the Haryana government decided to promote all students of Class 1 to 10 without examination in April.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had confirmed that no students would be detained in any class and will be promoted without any examinations. The Class 10 students would be promoted on the basis of average marks obtained in subjects for which examinations have already commenced, he added.