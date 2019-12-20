Pejavara Mutt head Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji hospitalised, on ventilator support

Bengaluru: The head of prominent Pejavara Mutt, one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji is "currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment said on Friday.
The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.
He was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing since 5 am this morning from a private hospital, a statement said.
"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," he statement added.
