Pegasus spyware row: Super emergency-like situation in India, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that a "super emergency situation" is going on in India and alleged that BJP is trying to stop the voice of common people.

“Through Pegasus spyware it is clear that the BJP-led central government is trying to stop the voice of the opposition and also of common people. This scam is worse than even the Watergate scam,” said Mamata, adding that she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her Delhi tour but didn’t disclose the date and also claimed that if given time she would also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to TMC sources, the West Bengal Chief Minister is likely to meet the Prime Minister on July 28.

Notably, this will be the first in-person meeting between Modi and Mamata after she had skipped the Prime Minister’s review meeting of the damages due to Cyclone Yaas in May at Kalaikunda.

Taking further potshots at the central government, Mamata said that she had put plaster on her phone as a symbolic protest against the spyware scam.

“The BJP is claiming that they are not involved in this scam but it is true then the BJP government should take suo muto cognizance against who did it. The truth is that the BJP doesn’t trust their own ministers and RSS as their own ministers were there on the list,” slammed the TMC Supremo.

Claiming that her closed-door meeting was also hacked during the poll, Mamata said that all agencies are being converted in Pegasus like spyware.

“A closed-door meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Abhishek Banerjee and Subrata Bakshi was hacked as PK’s phone was being hacked. They had audited PK’s phone to listen to what we had discussed. They are getting into everyone’s private affairs. They have even converted all the agencies as their spy,” mentioned Mamata adding that even Whatsapp is not safe.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that there is no privacy in the country and the people should either keep their mobile in a freezer or throw them away.

The Chief Minister also announced that the schemes that didn’t start but had a mention in their manifesto will launch soon as according to her India should have a clear ‘development’ model ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.