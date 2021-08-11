Pegasus snoopgate row hearing off to Monday

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to the next Monday the hearing on the pe­ti­tions on the Pegasus sno­op­gate on a request by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to give him time to take instructions from the govt after going through the matters received as per the Court's direction to the parties.

After consulting Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant on his Bench, CJI Ramana fixed further hearing on August 16. The SG had sought the hearing not before Friday, but the CJI fixed it on Monday, stating, “on Friday, I have a personal inconvenience.”

Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, who is appearing with senior advocate Kapil Sibal for N Ram of the Hindu and others, pleaded for the court to issue notice to the Centre. The CJI, however, said he would take a call on Monday. Even in the last hearing, he did not issue any notice but advised the law­yers to give copies of their petitions to the government to enable the court to understand the government’s case.

During the brief hearing, the CJI appealed to the senior counsels to advise their clients raising the matter in newspaper and social media won’t help. “We expect they answer our queries through a proper debate in the court hall,” CJI Ramana said.

The CJI: “If you want to say anything in social media, twitter etc it’s your call. But if a debate is going on here, please answer here. Have some respect for the system.”

Justice Surya Kant: “Answer the questions here through affidavits instead of oral submissions.”

Turning to Sibal, the CJI stressed on “some discipline” expected from him as a senior counsel who has been also a minister. Sibal agreed with the court “when the case is going on here, there should not be discussion outside.” “This is all we want to request you on behalf of me and my brothers.”

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Jagdeep S Chhokar, a retd professor of IIM-Ahmedabad and now running own NGO, sought permission to file an additional affidavit on Friday.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:27 AM IST