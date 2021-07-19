Pegasus row: Youth Congress members stage protest, march towards Parliament despite rain

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest against the Centre following media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on prominent personalities in the country.

More than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies, an international media consortium reported on Sunday.

The government, however, has dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever". It has said the allegations just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy.

Led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, the protestors marched towards Parliament House despite the rain. Many protesters were detained by the Delhi Police, an IYC statement claimed.