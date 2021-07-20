Pegasus row: Trinamool MPs stage protest in front of Parliament over alleged phone tapping issue

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament and also submitted notices to discuss issue of alleged phone tapping in both Houses of Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress MPs assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and staged protest there.

The issue of "snooping" using Pegasus spyware snowballed into a massive political row in Parliament and outside as opposition parties demanded a thorough investigation and sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy gave a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking suspension of all business to discuss the Pegasus issue.

In the midst of the heated Assembly elections in West Bengal earlier this year, the phone of poll strategist Prashant Kishor was broken into using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, according to digital forensics conducted by Amnesty International's Security Lab and shared with The Wire.