Pegasus row: Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh organize rally from party headquarters to Raj Bhavan, protest against misuse of spyware

Raipur: In state, Congress party leaders are trying their best to keep the Pegasus spyware snooping issue alive. In the context, a large foot march was organized under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) President Mohan Markam from Congress Bhawan, Shankar Nagar, to the governor house on Thursday.

The protest was organized to register a protest against use of Pegasus spyware by hacking the mobile phones of the politicians, journalists, judges, activists, chiefs of defense installation and others.

A delegation of the Congress led by Markam submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey demanding an inquiry into the spying on leaders including AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, security agency, people holding constitutional posts, journalists, media houses, and cabinet ministers.

State Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma also participated in the foot rally.

Markam branded the Central government as a traitor, and said that the government has reached the ‘bedroom’ of the people by misusing Pegasus spyware.

“The name of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be kept as ‘Bharatiya Jasus Party’.

People of Chhattisgarh, including former Congress President Bhupesh Baghel, were also spied on by the BJP”, the Congress State Chief alleged.

He demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah in this snooping attempt. The Central government has put national security at stake, the tribal Congress leader said.