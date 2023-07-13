Pee-Gate In UP: Man Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Cops Nab Accused After Video Goes Viral

Yet another incident of torture on a person from the backward caste has taken place in Uttar Pradesh where a man was seen urinating in the mouth of tribal youth in Sonbhadra.

The shocking incident took place in Ghatihata Tola village in the Kusparwa area and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

UP police has launched an investigation into the matter after the video surfaced on the internet.

The accused was later arrested by Sonbhadra police who also revealed that he is a friend of the victim.

Second such case in Sonbhadra

This is the second such incident of torture on a young man from the tribal community in Sonbhadra after the feet licking case earlier this month.

An official from the electricity department in the area was arrested after he beat up a Dalit youth and forced him to lick his feet as well.

The UP Police has lodged FIR against the lineman, Tejbali Singh under SC/ST act and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

MP peeing incident

The furore over the torture on Dalits started after the peeing incident in Madhya Pradesh.

There was outrage all over the country after a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi. The victim, Dashmat Rawat, belongs to a tribal community.

Besides facing relevant charges under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, action has also been initiated under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), against Shukla, who is currently lodged in jail.

An alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to Shukla in Sidhi was also demolished.