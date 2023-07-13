 Pee-Gate In UP: Man Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Cops Nab Accused After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPee-Gate In UP: Man Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Cops Nab Accused After Video Goes Viral

Pee-Gate In UP: Man Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Cops Nab Accused After Video Goes Viral

The shocking incident took place in Ghatihata Tola village in the Kusparwa area and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Yet another incident of torture on a person from the backward caste has taken place in Uttar Pradesh where a man was seen urinating in the mouth of tribal youth in Sonbhadra.

The shocking incident took place in Ghatihata Tola village in the Kusparwa area and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

UP police has launched an investigation into the matter after the video surfaced on the internet.

The accused was later arrested by Sonbhadra police who also revealed that he is a friend of the victim.

Second such case in Sonbhadra

This is the second such incident of torture on a young man from the tribal community in Sonbhadra after the feet licking case earlier this month.

An official from the electricity department in the area was arrested after he beat up a Dalit youth and forced him to lick his feet as well.

The UP Police has lodged FIR against the lineman, Tejbali Singh under SC/ST act and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also
After MP's Urination Incident, Electricity Official Forces Dalit Youth To Lick Feet, Do Sit-Ups In...
article-image

MP peeing incident

The furore over the torture on Dalits started after the peeing incident in Madhya Pradesh.

There was outrage all over the country after a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi. The victim, Dashmat Rawat, belongs to a tribal community.

Besides facing relevant charges under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, action has also been initiated under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), against Shukla, who is currently lodged in jail.

An alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to Shukla in Sidhi was also demolished.

Read Also
Tension In MP Village After Dalit Boys 'Tease' Upper Caste Girls; 11 Persons Held Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pee-Gate In UP: Man Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Cops Nab Accused After Video Goes...

Pee-Gate In UP: Man Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Cops Nab Accused After Video Goes...

Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Drinking Water Shortage As 3 Plants Closed Due To Rising Level Of...

Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Drinking Water Shortage As 3 Plants Closed Due To Rising Level Of...

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Instructs Officials To Help Flood-Affected People, Ensures Availability Of...

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Instructs Officials To Help Flood-Affected People, Ensures Availability Of...

Caught On Camera: Man Tries To Kidnap School Girl On Way To Tuition In Karnataka’s Belagavi; Case...

Caught On Camera: Man Tries To Kidnap School Girl On Way To Tuition In Karnataka’s Belagavi; Case...